3 great places for a fall bike ride

There are so many great bike paths to take around Long Island. They are all pretty safe, and the best part is you are not bothered by cars. Even with the colder weather here, you can still have a great time.

Here are three of my favorites:

Stillwell Woods Mountain bike trail (72 South Woods Rd., Woodbury). It was a fun ride and it was bumpy. In one part of the path, there was a big meadow with the bike path going around it. There are different path levels — some are easy and some are intermediate. I ride at easy levels, but I’m soon going to advance to the intermediate paths. The only thing that could be better: The paths are sometimes very narrow, which makes it hard when more than one biker is on the trail.

(72 South Woods Rd., Woodbury). It was a fun ride and it was bumpy. In one part of the path, there was a big meadow with the bike path going around it. There are different path levels — some are easy and some are intermediate. I ride at easy levels, but I’m soon going to advance to the intermediate paths. The only thing that could be better: The paths are sometimes very narrow, which makes it hard when more than one biker is on the trail. I like the Bethpage Bikeway (Manetto Hill Road and Woodbury Road, Woodbury) to go biking. Many times, the path turned into the street and then back into the bike trail. There were a lot of hills, which made it fun. I especially liked going down the hills. Most of the paths were relaxing and not very challenging. We biked about three miles.

(Manetto Hill Road and Woodbury Road, Woodbury) to go biking. Many times, the path turned into the street and then back into the bike trail. There were a lot of hills, which made it fun. I especially liked going down the hills. Most of the paths were relaxing and not very challenging. We biked about three miles. My friends invited me to spend the day biking with them at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. It was flat, wide and well-paved. I saw people golfing as we biked all over. There were several playgrounds with swings and slides that we stopped to play on. We biked past the veterans memorial and a baseball diamond. This path was easy and it is a great for beginners. I give them all 4 (out of 5) smiles.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset