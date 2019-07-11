TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How far from home are you allowed to ride your bike?

Kidsday reporter Nathaniel Eustache, of St. Anne's School,

Kidsday reporter Nathaniel Eustache, of St. Anne's School, Garden City, goes for a bike ride. Photo Credit: Eustache family

By Nathaniel Eustache Kidsday Reporter
Print

Do you like to ride your bike? Do your parents let you go as far as you want, or do they set limits?

I asked some kids in grades four to eight that question, and here is what I found out. Most kids could ride within their neighborhood. Other kids, mostly those who were older, were allowed to go as many as five or six miles from home. One kid told me he could go as far as the corner store, which was just two blocks away.

I got many very different answers. For example, I noticed that the boys are allowed to ride their bikes farther out than the girls.

I got different answers because not all parents are the same. Some might be overprotective about their kids.

In conclusion, based on the answers I got, it seems like boys have more freedom than girls when it comes to riding bikes.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City

By Nathaniel Eustache Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Montgomery and Gunnar identical twins celebrating the 4th Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The "Dinosaurs!" exhibit at the Center for Science 'Dinosaurs!' exhibit opening in Rockville Centre
Set one day aside to eat ice cream Go on an ice cream tour, more LI fun this week
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search