Do you like to ride your bike? Do your parents let you go as far as you want, or do they set limits?

I asked some kids in grades four to eight that question, and here is what I found out. Most kids could ride within their neighborhood. Other kids, mostly those who were older, were allowed to go as many as five or six miles from home. One kid told me he could go as far as the corner store, which was just two blocks away.

I got many very different answers. For example, I noticed that the boys are allowed to ride their bikes farther out than the girls.

I got different answers because not all parents are the same. Some might be overprotective about their kids.

In conclusion, based on the answers I got, it seems like boys have more freedom than girls when it comes to riding bikes.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City