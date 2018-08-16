The Biltmore Beach Club is located in Massapequa. There is a bay, and a pool to swim in. You can play sports there. It has a handball court, and you can play Wiffle ball. There is food, including ice cream in case you get hot. There are lifeguards, and first aid if you get hurt. There are two playgrounds, one for babies and one for bigger kids to play in.

There’s also a dock for boats in the summer. You need to be a resident of the area to become a member. If you are not a member, maybe you have a friend who belongs, and you can visit as a guest.

I go to the Biltmore Beach Club and I love it mostly because most of my friends go there, too. On the very last day of school, the beach opens and there’s the Bash Before the Splash. It’s an awesome party. They have a DJ and a big waterslide, snow cones and cotton candy. We have the best time there.

Check out the website, biltmorebeachclub.org

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park