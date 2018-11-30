TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Bionic Blast Roller Coaster: Build the set, then watch on the app

Kidsday reporter Rodrigo Bonilla tested the Bionic Blast

Kidsday reporter Rodrigo Bonilla tested the Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set (K'Nex). Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Rodrigo Bonilla Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set (K’Nex) is an 808-piece building set. This was a fun kit to put together.

When you are done, you have a roller coaster that actually works with the motor that was provided. This set includes turning features. When you use the viewer that is provided, it looks as if you are riding the roller coaster. Don’t forget to download the app first!

I really liked putting together the Bionic Blast Roller Coaster, but it took so long! I needed help from my father to put it together. I found the instructions very confusing, so my father and I figured it out by ourselves and it worked.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

By Rodrigo Bonilla Kidsday Reporter

More Family

True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in December
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Compete for prizes for the most original, best SantaCon, more LI fun this week
Liam and Brayden! Grown on Long Island ?? Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
My Husband and I, have our very own Share your favorite family memories
There are many great holiday events for families 25 of the best holiday events on LI