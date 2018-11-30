The Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set (K’Nex) is an 808-piece building set. This was a fun kit to put together.

When you are done, you have a roller coaster that actually works with the motor that was provided. This set includes turning features. When you use the viewer that is provided, it looks as if you are riding the roller coaster. Don’t forget to download the app first!

I really liked putting together the Bionic Blast Roller Coaster, but it took so long! I needed help from my father to put it together. I found the instructions very confusing, so my father and I figured it out by ourselves and it worked.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport