Are you ever bored on a rainy day? I am always bored on a rainy day. Sometimes I choose to do a craft. My favorite craft to make is a Popsicle birdhouse.

Gather supplies: Popsicle sticks and a glue stick.

Start assembling: Next, glue the Popsicle sticks into the shape of a solid square to form the bottom. Then make another square with no middle (using only four sticks) and glue it to the bottom. You have to repeat this step, stacking the squares, until the birdhouse is the size you want it to be. (The more you add, the taller it will be.)

Make the roof: Now you have to make another two solid squares. To make the roof, place the squares upright on top of opposite walls and lean the tops against each other to form a triangle with no bottom. Glue them together on the top, and to the walls on the bottom. After your birdhouse is complete you have the option to paint it or leave it the way it is.

I really enjoy making this craft, and I hope you love it as much as I do.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury