Giving homeless kids great birthdays

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Caitlin Denburg, Lexia Lindsay and Emma Simon Kidsday Reporters
Can you imagine living in a homeless shelter and not being able to get a birthday cake or presents? Well, this does happen. Somebody thought of the idea of giving homeless kids great birthdays. This organization is called Birthday Wishes, in Hicksville. Birthday Wishes gives birthday parties to kids in local homeless shelters.

The group collects birthday party supplies like wrapping paper, party hats, banners, napkins, utensils, toys and games. People can volunteer to bake cupcakes too. Once a month we bake cupcakes for Birthday Wishes. We also organized a birthday party supply drive at our school. We put a colorful and decorated box in the lobby to collect the party supplies. Also, we hung up posters in the hallways. It was very successful!

Emma said, “At my 8th birthday, instead of bringing presents for me, I had my friends bring presents to donate to Birthday Wishes.”

For more, visit online at longisland.birthdaywishes.org

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station

