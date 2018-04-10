Bitmojis add a bit of excitement in a snap

Have you ever heard of Bitmojis? Bitmojis are normally used to express yourself and to have fun on your electronic device. Bitmojis are little customizable cartoons you make of your own face. A lot of people use their Bitmoji for texting, usually with Snapchat. Snapchat has added them so you can use them in chats and as stickers on your snaps.

To get Bitmoji, you have to download the Bitmoji app. Then you get to design yourself. It’s an avatar that you put together. Try to make it look like you! Choose your hair color, eye color, clothes and so much more. You get to pick cute, stylish outfits. You can change your Bitmoji anytime. If you want to dye your hair but your mom won’t let you, just dye your Bitmoji’s hair. I think it is a great way to express yourself.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin