Black sesame flavor at The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

Kidsday reporter Jeffrey Lei's new favorite flavor is

Kidsday reporter Jeffrey Lei's new favorite flavor is black sesame ice cream. Photo Credit: Lei family

By Jeffrey Lei Kidsday Reporter
Do you like ice cream? I bet you do. My favorite ice cream is black sesame ice cream. What? I screamed when I saw it, too. But when I ate it, I thought it was the best ice cream I have eaten in my life.

When I went to Chinatown, I visited The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory. When we went in, I saw a bunch of ice cream flavors. I like black sesame, but I still think it’s a weird flavor for an ice cream. It turns out it has real black sesame, and its color is like Oreo ice cream or Rocky Road.

“Wow!” That’s what I said when I ate this ice cream the first time. It was smooth and wonderful, and it also had the special taste of black sesame with a little bit of vanilla (vanilla was my favorite ice cream before). I felt happier and in love with this ice cream. It’s very awesome. I think you will like this ice cream, like me.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone

