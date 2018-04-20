Do you like ice cream? I bet you do. My favorite ice cream is black sesame ice cream. What? I screamed when I saw it, too. But when I ate it, I thought it was the best ice cream I have eaten in my life.

When I went to Chinatown, I visited The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory. When we went in, I saw a bunch of ice cream flavors. I like black sesame, but I still think it’s a weird flavor for an ice cream. It turns out it has real black sesame, and its color is like Oreo ice cream or Rocky Road.

“Wow!” That’s what I said when I ate this ice cream the first time. It was smooth and wonderful, and it also had the special taste of black sesame with a little bit of vanilla (vanilla was my favorite ice cream before). I felt happier and in love with this ice cream. It’s very awesome. I think you will like this ice cream, like me.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone