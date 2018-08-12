Have you ever been to a block party? Have you hosted a block party? Well, these are some things you must have at a block party to make it a success:

DUNK TANK A dunk tank is super fun. You can throw the ball or kick it to make someone drop into the water. The best part is when you see your friend in that water all wet.

BOUNCE HOUSE This is so much fun, especially when you are with a bunch of friends. You can play all different types of games on that thing. You can do flips and jump to insane heights.

WATERSLIDE You can do all types of tricks, from racing with friends to going down it backward. The good thing about a waterslide is parents do not need to worry about kids getting hurt.

COTTON CANDY MACHINE This is great for when kids get tired of running around and they need food to recharge. It is a nice, sweet and sugary snack. Cotton candy makes everyone happy.

CLOWN This is great entertainment for kids. Clowns make hilarious jokes, and kids love it when the clown makes fun balloons for them. My favorite is when they make the animals.

MAD SCIENCE GUY They are so interesting and fun, but at the same time you are learning something new. Science guys do crazy experiments that you would never do at home. They make learning so exciting and fun.

FOOD TRUCK It is so fun because everyone knows that food trucks have the best food. My favorite meal from a food truck is an icy cold lemonade with a nice warm churro.

DJ Kids can get on that dance floor and dance and sing their hearts out. Another fun thing kids like to do with DJs is request songs.

BACKYARD GAMES Games such as water balloon toss, tug of war, ring toss, Spikeball, Kan Jam, etc. All of these games are fun, and if you are competitive, you will have a blast.

FACE PAINTING Kids love face painting. You can get so many different designs and characters.

Now if you have all these different activities at a block party, it would be the best thing ever. Maybe you can convince your parents to throw a block party before this summer is over, and include some or all of these things.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park