TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown lets kids get in touch with history

Kidsday reporter Sophia Escobar of Waverly Avenue Elementary

Kidsday reporter Sophia Escobar of Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville, in the historic section of Blydenburgh County Park. Photo Credit: Escobar family

By Sophia Escobar Kidsday Reporter
Print

In late November, my class went on a field trip to Blydenburgh County Park. We ended up having a lot of fun. We lived like pilgrim kids for the day.

We cooked, made metal S-hooks and more at Blydenburgh. We visited the old Blydenburgh family house and went inside, too. If you visit, there is a nature trail and a unique house by the lake. It was pink!

In the Blydenburgh house there are different stations to visit: cooking, tech, carpentry and blacksmith. It's very fun.

At cooking, we made Dutch apple pancakes. We used a spiral cutting tool to take off the apple skin and shred it. We also mashed up the apple. We made veggie soup, too. We added spices and we used an old stove that still worked.

At the tech station, we braided yarn and used a machine to make embroidery and plastic textured rugs. We also ate our lunch in there. It was fun, and we were in a room where we saw tiny versions of the embroidery machine. After tech we went to carpentry.

In carpentry we used old tools that farmers used back then: sharp tools and wood tools. It was a gray hut that had more tools inside. There was a man helping us with the station. He ran the station and showed us which tools were made for what. I think carpentry was my favorite station.

In blacksmith there was a big black cauldron oven, and we got hot metal and shaped it into metal S-hooks. We had to wear fire-retardant suits, and we banged the half S into a full S. Blacksmith was my second favorite.

Those are the reasons why your class should go to Blydenburgh County Park.

Info: Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville

By Sophia Escobar Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search