Blydenburgh County Park is a great place to try out. It is a 627-acre park open year-round to Suffolk County residents and guests. There are many hiking trails that go fully around the pond. You’ll have beautiful water views from many different angles of the pond throughout your hike.

Hiking is a great family activity. My dad has been taking me here since I was 7. We also sometimes go as a family on Thanksgiving or birthdays. It is sometimes referred to as the Stump Pond Loop. In total the hike is 6.6 miles long. It can take four hours to hike. That may seem like a lot, but really it isn’t that long. Time flies fast when you’re having fun.

Hiking is a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family members. It relaxes you and gets rid of anxiety, and is a great source of exercise. Throughout the hike, look out for horses. You may see horse hoof prints in the sand.

But hiking isn’t the only activity at this park. Don’t forget about your dogs. There is a dog park, and dogs on leashes are allowed on the trails as well. Other activities are camping, horse riding, bird watching and fishing. They also have rowboat rentals. It’s very peaceful rowing along the beautiful waterways and taking in the gorgeous scenery.

My school has also been here on a field trip. Our class visited the historic home and weld house, where we got to see the farm tools that were used in the old days. You can also see a tour of the historic area on Saturdays.

Blydenburgh County Park is located on Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, and you can also enter through New Mill Road in Smithtown.

Nancy Bachety’s sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School