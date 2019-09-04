TODAY'S PAPER
Helping Bobbi & the Strays save cats and dogs

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Virginia Bruder

By Kaitlyn Messina Kidsday Reporter
Bobbi & the Strays is a no-kill, not-for-profit animal shelter. Its mission is to provide care and love to orphaned, stray, abused and special-needs cats and dogs. You can volunteer at any age, but if you are younger than 16, a parent must be with you.

Volunteering is one of the most important parts of what's happening at the shelter. Many times when animals are first brought in, they are scared of humans and run away or hide. This means that they aren’t as likely to be adopted. Volunteers help the animals trust humans, which gives them a higher chance of getting a forever home. While volunteering here, you get to witness a beautiful transition with the animals.Here are just a few of the animals I met:

  • Diego is a fan-favorite cat, he is sweet and loving to everyone at the shelter.
  • Spunky lives up to his name, he’s not afraid to tell you what he wants.
  • Mable loves her food and can be heard meowing whenever it’s mealtime.

There are many ways you can get involved here, from adopting animals to fundraisers. They even go to schools for presentations about anti-bullying and animal abuse. In this volunteering experience, you receive gratification and the animal receives love.

Info: bobbiandthestrays.org  2 Rider Place, Freeport. 516-378-4340.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

