Bobble Bitz (WeCool Toys) is a craft kit that lets you make lots of things, such as jewelry and window clings.

To make something, take different colors of tiny, sticky molding balls. You can choose pink, blue, orange, purple and yellow. Choose a mold and put the molding compound into the mold. Leave your creation out in the mold for a little while. The molding balls dry up, and then you can pop your creation out of the mold. Some of the molds are to make jewelry, some make window clings and some just make little creations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

This was really fun to play with. The molding compound is very sticky, and it is hard to put in the mold. It’s a little messy. I really liked making the window clings. It’s fun to stick them on the windows. They look really colorful. When your friends come to your house and see the window clings, you can proudly tell them you made them!

Bobble Bitz is for kids ages 7 and up. Younger kids can try it, but they would probably need some help.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5