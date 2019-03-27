Do you have a sweet tooth? Go to Bon Bons Chocolatier. They have been in business since 1979 and they know what they are doing! They make excellent desserts and are usually very busy. So instead of you waiting in line, we will review the items we got from there.

Bon Bons workers can make chocolates with roasted nuts in the center, simple chocolate animals, complex and detailed chocolate animals, caramel, fudge, and much more.

Bon Bons is owned by Susannah Meinersman and Mary Alice Meinersman. Most of their chocolates are handmade right in the store. Other sweets are imported from Pennsylvania, Utah and Europe. Bon Bons also has an assortment of toys, crafts, T-shirts and candy.

We visited recently and sampled three of their nut-free recipes.

The raspberry-centered truffle was delicious. The inside was like a raspberry jam. It was a very small amount but still yummy.

The milk chocolate cream truffle was creamy and great. It was a little lighter than the raspberry. The chocolate melted in your mouth.

The chocolate Oreo truffle was our favorite. It was covered in milk chocolate and had a good balance of sweetness.

Info: 319 Main St., Huntington, bonbonschocolatier.com

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5 for service, food and interior; 4.5 smiles for pricing (a little expensive)

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio's fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams School, Huntington Station