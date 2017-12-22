This toy I tested is the Magic Sketch (Boogie Board). It’s not something that you use in the ocean, but a lovable board that you can hold in your hand while it exposes your creativity in a fun way.

The board is green with a purple pen and a blue clipboard. It writes in a rainbow pattern that is super fun to write with. There are several different pieces to create patterns like stars, and I think that all of them are great. Besides designs, there are also slips of paper with activities on them. You slip the papers in a little space between the board and the clipboard. The board is see-through so you’ll be able to do the activities without any trouble.

My friends and I have tested this toy and agree that drawing is both a game and a learning experience.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5