At our school, we pride ourselves on having a lot of character. Each month we read a different book that highlights important character traits and life lessons. A team of staff members choose these books.

I always love finding out which books have been chosen because I can’t wait to read them. Some of the books are “Only One You,” by Linda Kranz, “I Am Peace,” by Susan Verde, and “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” by William Kamkwamba.

The character traits are ones that we should demonstrate every day. When people of all ages act kindly, the world is a happier place. We need to spread kindness around like confetti. This school year, the character traits are:

September: courage

October: kindness

November: citizenship

December: caring

January: fairness

February: honesty

March: respect

April: responsibility

May: self-discipline

June: perseverance

These character traits are important because they help everyone in the school community feel safe and welcome. We encourage one another to spread kindness with these character traits in mind. If someone isn’t showing these traits, we try to be positive role models for them.

To go along with the character traits, we are given ideas of kind deeds that we can do. For example, if being respectful is the trait, you want to do a kind act based on this trait.

Sometimes, special people come into our classrooms to read the book of the month to our class. For an example, our principal once read us the book of the month. After we read, we have a class discussion about the lessons we learned. The reader always challenges us to connect the lessons to our lives.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck