Literacy Night: Read all about it

Literacy Night takes place every year at our school to promote reading.

There are many activities. You can visit the reading fair projects created by fourth-grade students about a book that they read and enjoyed.

Literacy Night events are set up to encourage students and their families to read and maybe get an idea for their next book.

At Literacy Night, you can play games in each of the hallways or cuddle up with a good book and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. There was also a book fair where you can purchase books.

Another event at our school was called The Book Fairies, where people donated gently used books. There were more than 850 books collected and donated to underprivileged children in the tristate area.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma