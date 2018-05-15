We asked 112 fifth-graders in our school which book they would like turned into a movie. We came up with two very popular books and two popular book series. We did this because we wanted to see which of the four they would like the most. Here are our results:

“The One and Only Ivan”: 40

“Sisters”: 36

“Big Nate”: 31

“Magic Tree House”: 5

The “Big Nate” book series is written by Lincoln Peirce, “Sisters” is by Raina Telgemeier, the “Magic Tree House” series is by Mary Pope Osborne and “The One and Only Ivan” is by Katherine Applegate.

It looks like the fifth grade has decided on “The One and Only Ivan”! It is the story of a gorilla named Ivan who makes friends with Ruby, a baby elephant.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station