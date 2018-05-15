TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kids poll: What books should be made into movies?

Photo Credit: HarperCollins

By Theodore Gentile and Eleanor Schneider Kidsday Reporters
Print

We asked 112 fifth-graders in our school which book they would like turned into a movie. We came up with two very popular books and two popular book series. We did this because we wanted to see which of the four they would like the most. Here are our results:

“The One and Only Ivan”: 40

“Sisters”: 36

“Big Nate”: 31

“Magic Tree House”: 5

The “Big Nate” book series is written by Lincoln Peirce, “Sisters” is by Raina Telgemeier, the “Magic Tree House” series is by Mary Pope Osborne and “The One and Only Ivan” is by Katherine Applegate.

It looks like the fifth grade has decided on “The One and Only Ivan”! It is the story of a gorilla named Ivan who makes friends with Ruby, a baby elephant.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station

By Theodore Gentile and Eleanor Schneider Kidsday Reporters

More Family

This photo was taken Easter 2012. It is LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI