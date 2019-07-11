We each read a book that we think you might enjoy reading also.

Ayomide read “Tear in the Ocean,” by H.M. Bouwman (Penguin Random House). This was an amazing fantasy story. It is about a kid’s journey across the ocean. It is a captivating and adventurous story about a boy who needs to prove to himself that he can one day be a great king. If you read this book, I recommend being 10 or older.

Alanna read “Best Family Ever,” by Karen Kingsbury and Tyler Russell (Simon & Schuster). If you love reading, this book is cute and sweet. The family has to go through some challenges with moving and leaving the place that they love. If it wasn’t for family it would have been very difficult for them.

Valerie read “The Bridge Home," by Padma Venkatraman (Penguin Random House). This is an amazing story. The message of the book is that not everyone is lucky enough to have a kind and loving family. There are so many kids who are not as fortunate as others. This story tells of four kids who are able to overcome their struggles and do good things.

Ratings: 5 smiles out of 5

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City