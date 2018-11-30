

Boom, Bang, Gold (HABA) is an extremely fun game, although at first I didn’t think that it was going to be. The theme of the game is a gold rush, and the main purpose of the game is to get the most gold. ln this game, there is a lot of action and some luck, too! ln some games, it becomes obvious who is going to win, but not in Boom Bang Gold.

I think the game is interesting to learn how to play. It has a few well-placed obstacles that can trip you up. lt is good for quick family fun. lt has a certain amount of challenge and a certain amount of luck.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport