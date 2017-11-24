Bop It! Maker lets you add custom moves

Bop It! Maker is a fun game. If you like the orginal Bop It! you will like this one more, because you can make your own moves with this game. You can design 10 custom moves. As you progress in the game, the levels will start to get faster and faster. Bop It! Maker is one game piece that includes a dial, a microphone, a trigger, a roller and the Bop It! Maker button.

Overall, Bop It! Maker is a fun game to play because it has exciting levels and you can make your own moves. One thing I noticed is that the Bop It! sometimes doesn’t respond to your moves quickly. Also, the game can be pretty loud. Bop It! Maker is a good game to use when you are bored and need some entertainment.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 smiles