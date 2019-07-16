Has this ever happened to you? Your parents don’t have any cash on them and they need to borrow money from you!

We surveyed a total of 185 fourth graders to see if their parents have ever borrowed money from them. Here are our results:

Yes: 132

No: 53

Here are some reasons the parents borrowed money. Keith Bernier said that once he and his dad were taking a walk and Keith had to lend him $3 for a drink. Reese Berzolla’s parents borrowed money for her sister’s birthday present and she didn’t get paid back. Ashley O’Brien’s mom borrowed money to pay the babysitter, but she did pay her back.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point