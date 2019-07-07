One way I like to earn money is by recycling cans and bottles. This is a good way for kids to make money when they are too young to have jobs.

Usually, I make about $5 every few weeks based on cans and bottles from my home. If you want to make more money, try to get your neighbors or your friends to let you return their bottles instead of leaving the bottles on the curb for recycling collection. Each bottle is worth 5 cents, so if you have 120 bottles you will get $6. Also, make sure you collect all kinds of bottles like plastic, glass and cans.

Here’s another reason you should return the bottles: A nickel is added to the original price of the bottle of beer, water or soda when purchased at the store, so why not return the bottle and get the 5 cents back? This is a great way to make some money, and it’s good for the environment to recycle, so kids should try it.

There is one other thing you have to remember. You can only return a bottle to a store if the store sells that brand of bottle there. That was the last thing you need to know, so you are all set to go. I hope you will like to recycle bottles like I do.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne’s School, Garden City