Our fourth-grade class from Daniel Street Elementary School in Lindenhurst was invited to check out Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset. It was so cool! There is so much to do, you won't know where to start.

One of the first things we tried out was Adventure Zone with Sky Trail and Sky Rail, and ended with Zip Line. This is no ordinary obstacle; it is way up in the air! One of the staff put safety harnesses on us so we didn't get hurt. Then we climbed the stairs and held our breaths, and the ropes. When some of us got up that high, we were scared initially, but when we got moving, we were fine. At one point, we had to cross wooden steps while holding onto ropes dangling above. Another scary one had metal bars in our way, so we had to climb around them. One way had a log to walk on, but it was moving! When we had navigated around all the paths, we got to the Zip Line. Here, there is nothing to put your feet on, you just zoom down. We were nervous to jump off the platform, but once we did, we felt like we were flying!

Dodgeball: After the obstacle course, we had to get socks with grips on them. There were a lot of them on the trampolines side. Dodgeball was a favorite area for many of us. We fired balls at each other and dodged all the balls. We got to jump around and hit our classmates with foam balls to get them out in the dodgeball game. One of the games we played in dodgeball was us boys versus the two parents.

The Foam Pit: All the boys were playing dodgeball, so some of the girls decided to go to the foam pit. When some of us jumped in, we felt like we were stuck at first. We had to make adjustments to get used to this.

Ninja Pit: In the Ninja Pit we had to go on a climbing net and climb the monkey bars. As we climbed the monkey bars, they tilted to the other side. On the net we had to climb to reach the monkey bars. On the other side of the obstacle course there were ropes and little foam square blocks that we had to climb on. At the end we had to jump off and either go do it again or go do something else. The Ninja Pit was very challenging and cool. Perfect for daring, brave kids.

Rock Walls: There were many rock walls at Bounce! One of them looked like strands of DNA, twisty and tall. Another one was giant purple and green balls. This one was very hard to climb. One of the most popular walls has a timer on it, and we had to get to the top as fast as we could! Even though they were hard, we think the rock walls were perfect for kids our age.

We had a lot of fun at Bounce! Trampoline Sports. It was roomy and had a lot of different things to play with. We rate this place 4.5 smiles out of five. That’s almost a perfect score! We wanted to stay there forever and were sad when we had to leave. They had a place to get food, with pizza, french fries, nachos, hot dogs and slushes. They have birthday parties there, too. We want our next birthday party there. They also have classes for kids and even adults.

Info: 310 Michael Dr., Syosset, bouncesyosset.com

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5