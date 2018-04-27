Round1 Bowling & Amusement is a place with everything a kid could want. They have the traditional claw machine, a fun basketball hoop game, and the ever-popular game Mario Kart. So when the parents go shopping, the kids can go bowling or play in the arcade.

A mall is right next to Round 1 so it is really super-convenient. Also, an IKEA is right next door to the mall. You just need to fill your kids’ card, and then they can go everywhere in the arcade to play games. There is also a station where you can add more time so your kids won’t run out of tickets until their time is up. You can buy a 30-minute pass or more.

If you buy tokens, they never expire. When you come back, as long as you have the card, you can play in the arcade with the tokens. You also can get tickets to win things such as a Google Home, an Xbox One S, Nerf guns, backpacks, masks and more. If you want to go bowling, it is all in Round1. This is a place that a lot of kids love.

Round1 is at Broadway Mall, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; go online to round1usa.com.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck