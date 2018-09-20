Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Boy Scouts always prepared with lifesaving skills

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Eva Brandewiede

By Andrew Loughlin Kidsday Reporter
Have you ever thought that being outside could be dangerous? You could be bitten by a tick, or a snake or a bee or a dog. Would you know what to do? Well, Boy Scouts do. Because we go camping a lot, Boy Scouts have to learn first aid.

The lower ranks of my Boy Scout Troop #243 just learned CPR. We can help save a person who isn’t breathing. We also can help prevent people from getting Lyme disease and even move them on a handmade stretcher.

So if you ever need help or are in a dangerous situation, call a Boy Scout. They can save lives.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School

