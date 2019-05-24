Being Boy Scouts helps us grow

Have you ever been camping in the mysterious woods? Well, if you haven’t, we’re going to talk about it, but in the Boy Scout version.

Camping isn’t the only fun thing that you get to do. Boy Scouts are assigned to a troop, where you can gain ranks by camping and completing different tasks like learning how to do knots, or get merit badges for cooking or fishing with the troop.

Here's a scout joke: How do you get picked for a major league sports team? You get scouted! (Did you get it?)

One time we went camping at Orient State Park near the playground, which was awesome. We went hiking, which was pretty cool, but in the middle of the hike we got lost. Our scout leader said that we were in the middle of the woods. We were pretty scared. The good thing was that as scouts, we always bring a map or a compass. So we got back safely, plus our leader had a phone, so we were OK.

Then we got pranked by the other troops. They said, “Wake up, it's morning!” We all got up and realized it was the middle of the night! In the end, it was a great adventure, and we had some delicious hot dogs and burgers.

Another advantage is to play sports that some kids haven’t played before, and to get to know more people. For example, we play pickle ball, Heaven to Earth and wheel rolling and archery.

We also do some fundraising for the hospital and community service. It makes us feel happy helping others out. At Christmas we sell wreaths. Our big fundraiser is a French toast breakfast. It is lots of fun. At the Maritime Festival in September, you can look for our booth by the post office. We’ll be selling the best hot dogs in Greenport.

How do we feel about Boy Scouts? Well, it is a privilege that kids get to do and have fun. As Boy Scouts we can get knowledge and experience to help us as we grow. It is a fun way to be respectful, friendly, kind, obedient and brave for our future.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School