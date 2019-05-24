TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Being Boy Scouts helps us grow

Kidsday reporters and Boy Scouts Sandy Silie, left,

Kidsday reporters and Boy Scouts Sandy Silie, left, and Daniel Rivas of Greenport Elementary School. Photo Credit: Silie family

By Daniel Rivas and Sandy Silie Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever been camping in the mysterious woods? Well, if you haven’t, we’re going to talk about it, but in the Boy Scout version. 

Camping isn’t the only fun thing that you get to do. Boy Scouts are assigned to a troop, where you can gain ranks by camping and completing different tasks like learning how to do knots, or get merit badges for cooking or fishing with the troop.

Here's a scout joke: How do you get picked for a major league sports team? You get scouted! (Did you get it?)

One time we went camping at Orient State Park near the playground, which was awesome. We went hiking, which was pretty cool, but in the middle of the hike we got lost. Our scout leader said that we were in the middle of the woods. We were pretty scared. The good thing was that as scouts, we always bring a map or a compass. So we got back safely, plus our leader had a phone, so we were OK.

Then we got pranked by the other troops. They said, “Wake up, it's morning!” We all got up and realized it was the middle of the night! In the end, it was a great adventure, and we had some delicious hot dogs and burgers.

Another advantage is to play sports that some kids haven’t played before, and to get to know more people. For example, we play pickle ball, Heaven to Earth and wheel rolling and archery.

We also do some fundraising for the hospital and community service. It makes us feel happy helping others out. At Christmas we sell wreaths. Our big fundraiser is a French toast breakfast. It is lots of fun. At the Maritime Festival in September, you can look for our booth by the post office. We’ll be selling the best hot dogs in Greenport.

How do we feel about Boy Scouts? Well, it is a privilege that kids get to do and have fun. As Boy Scouts we can get knowledge and experience to help us as we grow. It is a fun way to be respectful, friendly, kind, obedient and brave for our future.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

By Daniel Rivas and Sandy Silie Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
It's time for the Brookhaven Fair with its Brookhaven Fair, more LI fun this week
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search