While I was a Cub Scout with Pack 776, I was lucky enough to be part of Operation Cans, a community service activity. We sorted cans, bottles and glass for recycling at a local supermarket each month. We received the deposit refunds and donated all of the money to the outreach center at St. Rose of Lima church in Massapequa.

The director of the outreach center, Danielle LaRose, took time to talk to me about Operation Cans. These are the things I learned about Danielle when I interviewed her.

She joined the parish at St. Rose of Lima in 2010. Our pack and Danielle were the creators of this fundraising activity. Danielle wanted to do this because she likes helping out families that are less fortunate. I asked her if she wanted to stay in the parish her whole life. She said she would if she could do projects like this more often. Danielle thinks that this activity is really important and beyond amazing, and I agree with her.

So how about it, why not start Operation Cans in your town?

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park