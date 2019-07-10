TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

We sell bracelets and painted shells to help a children's charity

Kidsday reporter Kate Supper, third on the left,

Kidsday reporter Kate Supper, third on the left, of St. Anne's School in Garden City, and her friends paint shells at Malibu Shore Club on Lido Beach. Photo Credit: Supper family

By Kate Supper Kidsday Reporter
Print

Have you ever done something to raise money for a charity? If not, here’s one way to do it.

Every summer some of my cousins and friends and I sell Rainbow Loom bracelets at Malibu Shore Club on Lido Beach. Sometimes we also sell painted shells, lemonade or some of our old toys and books.

I did it last summer with my sister Janie, my brother Billy and some of my cousins. My friends Nora and Katerina joined us. Together we all made a difference to a child in Ghana through the Mother Mary Children of Ghana Aid Foundation.

Over the summer, we raised $300 by selling $1-or-less bracelets and other items including books and shells. Some of the money raised came through donations. For instance, my 7-year-old brother, Billy, donated $25, and my 12-year-old cousin Teddy donated $20 to the Mother Mary foundation.

With the $300 we raised, we were able to pay for a kid’s tuition at school in Ghana. People at the beach were happy to buy from us because they knew the money was going to a charity from the flyer we displayed. This was a great experience for all of us, and we hope to do it again.

The reason we chose this specific charity was that we knew exactly where the money would go and how it was going to be used. To find out more about the Mother Mary Children of Ghana Aid Foundation, go to mmcgaf.org.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City

By Kate Supper Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Montgomery and Gunnar identical twins celebrating the 4th Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The "Dinosaurs!" exhibit at the Center for Science 'Dinosaurs!' exhibit opening in Rockville Centre
Set one day aside to eat ice cream Go on an ice cream tour, more LI fun this week
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search