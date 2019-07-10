Have you ever done something to raise money for a charity? If not, here’s one way to do it.

Every summer some of my cousins and friends and I sell Rainbow Loom bracelets at Malibu Shore Club on Lido Beach. Sometimes we also sell painted shells, lemonade or some of our old toys and books.

I did it last summer with my sister Janie, my brother Billy and some of my cousins. My friends Nora and Katerina joined us. Together we all made a difference to a child in Ghana through the Mother Mary Children of Ghana Aid Foundation.

Over the summer, we raised $300 by selling $1-or-less bracelets and other items including books and shells. Some of the money raised came through donations. For instance, my 7-year-old brother, Billy, donated $25, and my 12-year-old cousin Teddy donated $20 to the Mother Mary foundation.

With the $300 we raised, we were able to pay for a kid’s tuition at school in Ghana. People at the beach were happy to buy from us because they knew the money was going to a charity from the flyer we displayed. This was a great experience for all of us, and we hope to do it again.

The reason we chose this specific charity was that we knew exactly where the money would go and how it was going to be used. To find out more about the Mother Mary Children of Ghana Aid Foundation, go to mmcgaf.org.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City