TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Invisalign vs. braces: There’s a clear difference

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Isabella Niola, Old Westbury

By Lindsay Kweit and Brooke Tanney Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Do you want braces? We don’t, but we’re getting them. We really want Invisalign instead. The plastic aligners help your teeth get straight just like braces, but they’re clear. They’re just like a retainer. We think we can’t get them because we are young, but if your parents or people who are old enough don’t want braces, you should recommend this to them.

It takes six weeks to make them. The orthodontist takes pictures of your teeth, and you get trays of clear, removable retainers the same way your teeth are. As you wear them, your teeth move little by little and week by week until your teeth are straight. Unlike braces, you can remove them and eat whatever you want. Invisalign was so popular for teenagers that Invisalign Teen was made just for them.

They are easy to use. There are no eating restrictions during the treatment. Invisalign can hurt a little. Regular braces hurt more because you have to get them tightened sometimes.

In conclusion, we think Invisalign is a good choice for some people. If you are older, it is probably a better idea to get Invisalign.

By Lindsay Kweit and Brooke Tanney Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
There are many places kids can eat for 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Consider sending a cookie card this year. This 35 new Valentine's Day sweets and treats
Hunter celebrating his 1st birthday at a photo Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com. Features: 46 indoor places to play on LI
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hits theaters 'Incredibles 2,' more Walt Disney Studios' 2018 movies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE