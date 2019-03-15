Many kids think getting braces is a long, painful process full of drills and pointy needles in your mouth. But not so long ago I went through the process of getting braces. I was terrified at first, but when it was over I barely even noticed them.

One good thing about braces is that at first you can only eat pasta, ice cream, Jell-O, pudding and any other soft food. The worst thing that can happen when you get them is your teeth start to hurt a little from the pressure, but it’ll stop before you know it. And when you are getting them put on, pretty much all they do is dry your mouth with a tube that blows air, and they use this little plastic U-shaped tool to hold your mouth open.

So get the braces. Put up with a little bit of inconvenience, and before long you will have a beautiful smile.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville