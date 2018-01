I surveyed the fifth-grade students at my school about whether it is ever right to brag. Some kids think bragging is a way of expressing a sense of accomplishment. Others think it is wrong to brag, and I agree with them. Here are the results of my survey:

Never brag: 74

OK to brag: 17

Kids who say it is OK to boast about accomplishments say just don’t do it too much. Other kids don’t like when kids talk too much about themselves.