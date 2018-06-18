We are about a week or so away from having a great and relaxing time this summer. But it is a good time for you to have fun and also keep your brain sharp for the next two months. Here are some tips:
- Read. Reading a really good book and having the choice of which book you want to read over the summer is great.
- Play games or education apps. These games not only are fun, but also help with memory and skills.
- Visit a museum or a historical place. It’s a day trip and a learning experience.
- Exercise, exercise, exercise! Exercising can help clear your mind and focus.
- Keep a journal. Writing something helps your grammar or writing skills.
- Take a class. You can take music lessons, art classes or sports classes.
- Learn a language. Take time to learn another language and try to speak it. There are lots of apps to help you.
- Pick a new hobby. Do something outside your comfort zone.
Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook
