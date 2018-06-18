TODAY'S PAPER
LI kid offers tips to keep your brain sharp in the summer

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Ava Koszalka, Garden City

By Erinn Luo Kidsday Reporter
We are about a week or so away from having a great and relaxing time this summer. But it is a good time for you to have fun and also keep your brain sharp for the next two months. Here are some tips:

  • Read. Reading a really good book and having the choice of which book you want to read over the summer is great.
  • Play games or education apps. These games not only are fun, but also help with memory and skills.
  • Visit a museum or a historical place. It’s a day trip and a learning experience.
  • Exercise, exercise, exercise! Exercising can help clear your mind and focus.
  • Keep a journal. Writing something helps your grammar or writing skills.
  • Take a class. You can take music lessons, art classes or sports classes.
  • Learn a language. Take time to learn another language and try to speak it. There are lots of apps to help you.
  • Pick a new hobby. Do something outside your comfort zone.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

