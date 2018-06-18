We are about a week or so away from having a great and relaxing time this summer. But it is a good time for you to have fun and also keep your brain sharp for the next two months. Here are some tips:

Read. Reading a really good book and having the choice of which book you want to read over the summer is great.

Reading a really good book and having the choice of which book you want to read over the summer is great. Play games or education apps. These games not only are fun, but also help with memory and skills.

These games not only are fun, but also help with memory and skills. Visit a museum or a historical place. It’s a day trip and a learning experience.

It’s a day trip and a learning experience. Exercise, exercise, exercise! Exercising can help clear your mind and focus.

Exercising can help clear your mind and focus. Keep a journal. Writing something helps your grammar or writing skills.

Writing something helps your grammar or writing skills. Take a class. You can take music lessons, art classes or sports classes.

You can take music lessons, art classes or sports classes. Learn a language. Take time to learn another language and try to speak it. There are lots of apps to help you.

Take time to learn another language and try to speak it. There are lots of apps to help you. Pick a new hobby. Do something outside your comfort zone.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook