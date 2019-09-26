Brawlhalla: Are you game for some free online fun?

TODAY'S PAPER
Photo Credit: Salam family

By David Salam Kidsday Reporter
Brawlhalla (Ubisoft) is a safe online game that everybody can play. It’s about battling with other players from all around the world. The goal is getting others off the island.

When you start a round of Brawlhalla, you will be on an island that's floating in mid air. You have to knock that person until they fall off the island or make them go into space. Brawlhalla sounds fun right? It’s not that hard to get. You just download the game, and it is free. You can get Brawlhalla on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 (the game is rated E — for everyone).  Brawlhalla does not have online chatting which I think is great.

Starting Brawlhalla you can choose duos, friendly 2v2,1v1, or experimental 1v1. Each game has different advantages and disadvantages. You will have to experiment with all of them to find your best. This is my favorite game. Check it out online: brawlhalla.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

