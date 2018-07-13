Summer can be filled with tons of fun activities and parties. Why not start your summer by breaking world records, like those in the Guinness World Records? Sounds fun, doesn’t it? Here are some cool ideas:

You may remember doing a water balloon toss on field day at the end of the school year. If you won, well, you should definitely give this one a shot. The current record is 127.36 feet. This one is a little hard to break. Good luck.

This one is very hard, but with a little help it can be accomplished. The record to beat is a huge, 54-foot-tall pool float. Yeah, I know that’s really big, but it’s the record of Sally the Swan. I don’t think I would consider that a pool toy, that’s more of an ocean toy. This one may look like a lot of work, but don’t get discouraged.

The Largest Collection of Surfboards looks like an expensive world record, but if you have a lot of surfboards, and you start working on your collection, this one is possible. The current record is 647 different surfboards. If you like surfing, and also like using a different surfboard every time, this one is for you. Get started.

Good luck on your quests to the record books. These records take some work, but you won’t be disappointed because in the end, you’ll look at the fun you had trying to capture your spot in the record book. If you want to break more records, visit kids.guinnessworldrecords.com for more ideas.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre