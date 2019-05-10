On Mother’s Day I made my mom breakfast in bed, with a little help from my dad. I made sausage, eggs and a plain bagel with butter.

The first thing I did was to gather all my ingredients and the pans I needed to use. Then I started by scrambling the eggs in a bowl and putting them in a frying pan to cook. After that, I started to make the sausages, and when those two things were almost done, I toasted the bagel and added butter.

After cooking everything, I made her plate and poured a glass of orange juice. When I brought the plate to my mom, she was so happy and had a big smile, and that is how I made her Mother’s Day extra-special.

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale