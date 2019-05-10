TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My gift for Mother's Day: Making her breakfast in bed

Kidsday reporter Nyla Jennings, of Walnut Street School,

Kidsday reporter Nyla Jennings, of Walnut Street School, Uniondale, makes breakfast for her mom, Sinovia Benton, on Mother's Day. Photo Credit: Sinovia Benton

By Nyla Jennings Kidsday Reporter
Print

On Mother’s Day I made my mom breakfast in bed, with a little help from my dad. I made sausage, eggs and a plain bagel with butter.

The first thing I did was to gather all my ingredients and the pans I needed to use. Then I started by scrambling the eggs in a bowl and putting them in a frying pan to cook. After that, I started to make the sausages, and when those two things were almost done, I toasted the bagel and added butter.

After cooking everything, I made her plate and poured a glass of orange juice. When I brought the plate to my mom, she was so happy and had a big smile, and that is how I made her Mother’s Day extra-special.

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

By Nyla Jennings Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Baby shower first time mom to be and LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI