We met Breanna Yde, one of the busiest actors around. She is starring as Gina on the TV series "Malibu Rescue" and as Ronnie Anne on "The Loud Family." Before that, she was in Nickelodeon's "School of Rock," as Tomika. We talked with her when she visited the amNY offices in Manhattan recently.

When did you start filming “Malibu Rescue”?

We shot the movie about a year ago. And then we shot the show in the Fall. Like August through November.

How would you describe your character that you played in “Malibu Rescue”?

The character I played is Gina. She is a tough girl. She’s an athlete. She loves to swim and loves to win. Those are her two favorite things. The show really shows a lot of character about her because she gets to learn about herself and kind of accepts her emotional side a little more.

Have you ever experienced the best day in your life?

I think I have. Oh gosh, I feel like every day is the best day of my life.

Do you have any hobbies? Like one of your favorite hobbies?

Music is definitely my favorite hobby. If not music, probably snowboarding, skiing. If I don’t break my wrist the next time.

You also do voice work as Ronnie Anne on “The Loud Family." Is it harder or easier doing an animated series or a regular TV series?

It’s harder to do regular TV series in that you have to bring your whole body into play, and when you’re in an animated series it’s usually just your voice or your vocal cords. But when you’re doing an animated series, somehow for me since I started filming, my body is already in it.

Why is it easier to an animated series?

Just because you don’t have to worry about facial expressions and what this hand is doing or if you have to eat this thing with this hand. It’s just all about how you express yourself.

What got you interested in music?

My first concert was Lady Gaga when I was 6. And that was my first proper experience with music. That was kind of the catalyst in my love for music.

Do you enjoy playing music or acting?

I probably enjoy music the most just because I get to express myself in whatever way I guess that I want to and I can create freely without usually you get kind of handed a role and get to hold on to that character.

What is your favorite movie you have ever acted?

Favorite film I acted in was probably “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.” Just because there were so many stunts.

What is your favorite Nickelodeon show growing up?

The favorite Nickelodeon show growing up was probably either “Drake and Josh” or “Victorious.” “Victorious” because of the music, “Drake and Josh” because it was such a good show. I love those shows.

Do you like getting so much attention?

I wouldn’t necessarily say that I love the attention, but I love having a voice to inspire people and to spread the message for certain things.

What was your favorite subject in school?

Well it used to be and still is — my favorite subject in school is English.

Is it hard to become another character actor playing one character for so long?

It’s tough kind of letting go of a past character you played, but I think that’s kind of the fun is getting to indulge in a new character and create new characters. Kind of different aspects in your life in your characters.

Do you ever watch your own shows? How does that make you feel?

I don’t watch my own shows. I used to watch like every other segment that came out, but I don’t really watch them now.

Do you prefer doing Broadway TV or movies?

I’ve done TV and movies. I haven’t done Broadway, but I’m working on it. Hopefully, I’ll get to experience Broadway once in my life. But probably movies the most.

I love the vibe of New York City, because it’s always go, go, go.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, two dogs and occasionally a turtle. We live near a lake so we find turtles all the time.

Do you like to travel?

Travel is one of my favorite things. Packing not so much.

You have been on a couple of TV shows. You are so lucky and talented. Do you still get nervous when you have to audition?

I still get very nervous when I go to auditions, but nerves are good because it makes me focus and work harder.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead