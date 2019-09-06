TODAY'S PAPER
Kidsday

Make your way to a Broadway show

Kidsday reporter Faith Cairo of Kellenberg collects Playbills.

Kidsday reporter Faith Cairo of Kellenberg collects Playbills. Photo Credit: Cairo family

By Faith Cairo Kidsday Reporter
There is nothing I enjoy more than seeing a nice Broadway show. Sometimes it’s hard to decide what you want to see, but I’m here to tell you what’s good on Broadway for kids and what to go see.

Many of us have seen “Frozen” in the movie theaters, but “Frozen” on Broadway is worth the trip. The Broadway musical will excite people of all ages with magic and snow. With some of our favorite songs from the movie along with some new songs, it will make it easy for you to smile.

We all know the story of “The Wizard of Oz,” but do we know what happened before Dorothy came to Oz? “Wicked” tells the story of how Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the good witch, met. Experience the story of an amazing friendship that will last forever. With magic and fun, you will love seeing "Wicked."

“Aladdin” on Broadway is another musical that the whole family will enjoy. Join Jasmine and Aladdin and explore this whole new world full of magic and fun.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

