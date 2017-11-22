TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

At the Bronx Zoo, animals will amaze you and your family

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Sharanya Shanmugavel, Jericho

By Timmy Stoeber  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

One of my most favorite places to visit is the Bronx Zoo. There are indoor and outdoor exhibits, and just wonderful animals to see.

One reason to visit the Bronx Zoo is that it has some very cool exhibits. Some of the exhibits are big and some small, but you will like them all.

The staff members are always willing to help out. They are also friendly. If you are looking for an exhibit and you can’t find it, they will help you.

The zoo has all different types of animals, so you never get bored. It is very family-friendly and a great way to spend the day together. It’s also a great place to spend your birthday or other events.

That is why you should go to the Bronx Zoo. If you can’t go now, go in the spring! For information on the zoo and its many exhibits, visit bronxzoo.com

By Timmy Stoeber  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

One horrified and one mystified. 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE