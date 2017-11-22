One of my most favorite places to visit is the Bronx Zoo. There are indoor and outdoor exhibits, and just wonderful animals to see.

One reason to visit the Bronx Zoo is that it has some very cool exhibits. Some of the exhibits are big and some small, but you will like them all.

The staff members are always willing to help out. They are also friendly. If you are looking for an exhibit and you can’t find it, they will help you.

The zoo has all different types of animals, so you never get bored. It is very family-friendly and a great way to spend the day together. It’s also a great place to spend your birthday or other events.

That is why you should go to the Bronx Zoo. If you can’t go now, go in the spring! For information on the zoo and its many exhibits, visit bronxzoo.com