Spreading kindness, one rock at a time

I’m part of a Brownie troop at St Agnes Cathedral School. One of our themes is kindness. Spreading and living it is what we do.

Once, our troop leader came in with a box of rocks. She told us we were going to paint them. When we were done painting, we wrote messages on them — kind messages.

Our troop leader told us the story of how the rock messages started. Once there was a woman walking on the beach, and she was having a bad day. She wrote messages on the rocks she found to cheer herself up. When she was driving home from the beach, her friend called her and said, “Guess what just happened? I was having such a bad day at the beach and then I found a rock that said, 'You’ve got this!’” She told her friend, “I wrote that message on the rock earlier today when my day wasn’t going well!”

Some of the messages we wrote were “Be you through and through!," “Stay strong” and “Team work makes the dream work.”

We put them around the Mary statue at St. Agnes School. Mary was a seventh-grade student at St Agnes who lost her battle with cancer. These rocks belong by her tree because she was always kind to her friends and teammates.

