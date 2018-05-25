A buddy bench was donated to our school by Kait’s Angels, a local organization. We think it is a great addition to our school. If you need someone to play with or to talk to, you can sit on the buddy bench. When someone spots you on the bench, they will come over and ask you to play with them.

The buddy bench is located at Cutchogue East Elementary School just outside the playground. The buddy bench is important to our school because we believe nobody should be left out. So now you know that when you come to our school, you will always have a friend.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School