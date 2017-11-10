This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Evening
Clear 28° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Metali the Robot review: Easy to build with a few glitches

Kidsday reporter Leela Tickoo tests Metali the Robot.

Kidsday reporter Leela Tickoo tests Metali the Robot. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Leela Tickoo  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Metali the Robot is part of the Build Your Own Robot series from The Young Scientists Club. It comes with a module (circuit board), a shell, a frame, and wheel and axle.

Metali moves using a worm gear, which is driven by the motor and fits into another gear that looks like a jagged circle. You connect the wires from various sources under coils. It was extremely fun to play with, and it stops and beeps whenever it detects metal. The sound is a loud beep.

Fun as it may be, there were some problems. It was hard to connect the module to the frame and get the screw in. It also had some problems with moving. The wheel and axle movement was very hard to maintain. You need a very small screwdriver (not included) and AA batteries.

Sometimes it was easy to complete and assemble; and other times it was difficult. It has a simple structure but some technical kinks to smooth out.

There are also other robots in this series: Infra, which is controlled by infrared light; Hurdle, which detects obstacles; and Sunny, which is controlled by light.

Overall, I rate Metali the Robot 4 smiles out of 5.

By Leela Tickoo  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Author Maurice Sendak's 1963 children's book remains a 100 books every kid should read before growing up
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The annual, three-day, Long Island Doctor Who Convention Doctor Who Convention, more LI fun this weekend
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 best places for families on LI
You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just The most amazing hotel rooms for families
Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm Share your favorite family memories
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE