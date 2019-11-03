TODAY'S PAPER
A club that builds hope by helping the needy

Mrs. Maria Ostrofsky, Valery Ortiz, Gabriella Lombardo and Lucy Sztabinski of Copiague Middle School's Builders Club. Photo Credit: Paul Harvey

By Gabriella Lombardo, Valery Ortiz and Lucy Sztabinski Kidsday Reporters
The Kiwanis Builders Club is a club in our school run by our art teacher, Mrs. Maria Ostrofsky.

We do fundraisers and collect money for people and animals that are in need, including people with disabilities or any sickness. We donate things that are useless to us but can change another’s life. Last November, we went on a trip to Jones Beach for the Breast Cancer walk.

In February, we went to Tanner Park, danced and gave roses to the elderly. They taught us a dance routine! In April, we did Wands for Wildlife. We collect old mascara wands and clean them so can be used to clean small animals in the wild. We also collect shoes for those in need.

It brings us joy seeing people receive what we raise. If you aren’t involved in this club and want to help, you can give your donations to shelters. We get so happy when we help others. 

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

