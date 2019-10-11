A school club built on good deeds

Builder’s Club is a community service club for seventh- and eighth-graders at our school. All of this takes place after school or on weekends. Students earn hours for community service to help them be a part of Honor Society. The name of this club comes from building ties and relationships to our community while doing good deeds.

For Builder’s Club, we meet to learn about upcoming opportunities to help out. For example, the Builder’s Club went to the Merrick gazebo by the train station and passed out sweet treats and hot chocolate to families waiting in line to take a picture with Santa. Also, club members went to a Barnes & Noble book store to help out when an author had a children’s book signing. At holiday time, they went to another school to help with a food drive for needy families who couldn’t purchase or prepare their own meals.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School