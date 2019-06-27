I want to tell you about my experience at Burger on the Mile restaurant. I had found out about this because one day I was on the Nautical Mile in Freeport. I was hungry, so I decided to get some food there.

There is outdoor dining, and they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also have a wheelchair entrance for the disabled. There is a great atmosphere. The people who work there are very polite and nice.

They have sodas and shakes. They have great portions of the food. It was OK service, could've had been better, but they were very busy when I went there.

I ordered two burgers and two French fries and a vanilla shake. They were honestly some of the best burgers I have tasted. They were warm, thick and juicy, and the cheese melts on the burger. I added bacon and wow, the bacon was so hot and crispy I was drooling, and the fries were sizzling hot and crispy, too. They were straight out of the deep fryer, and I was actually drooling. The fries were so tender and crispy that now a picture of them is the wallpaper on my phone.

I enjoyed the food and outdoor scenery, including the view of the harbor and the boats. They also had a good parking area right near the restaurant. The prices were good, and the portions were great and big.

Info: 28 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport