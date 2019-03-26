TODAY'S PAPER
Burgerology has the best burgers and shakes in Huntington

Kidsday reporter Jack Kamenstein of Jack Abrams STEM

Kidsday reporter Jack Kamenstein of Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station, enjoys a shake at Burgerology. Photo Credit: Kamenstein family

By Jack Kamenstein Kidsday Reporter
Burgerology is a burger and shake restaurant with locations in Rockville Centre, Huntington and Astoria, Queens. I met with John Falchio, general manager of the operation in Huntington. He has been with the company for two years. I asked him questions about the restaurant and the menu.

First I asked, "How would you explain Burgerology?"

John said, “Burgerology is where you can get a great burger and shake with great service.” Their main focus is hospitality.

John added, “We want our customers to feel great, eat better-quality burgers and enjoy great service in our restaurants.”

I wanted to know how many shakes they serve a day. John said, “In the summer we serve between 200 to 300 shakes a day.”

With that many shakes, I wanted to know what was the most popular. He said, “Actually, the most popular shakes are the ones that have their picture on the menu. Customers order with their eyes.”

I really like Burgerology, but I wanted to know why others might find it so much better than the rest.

John said, “Love! We love to cook and make all our food with love. Also, we serve only high-quality, USDA prime meat.”

Burgerology is delicious! Go try one of their shakes or burgers today.

The Huntington Burgerology is at 308 Main St., Huntington, 631-923-2441, burgerologyrvc.com

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio's fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams School, Huntington Station

