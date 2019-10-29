Lifting spirits on the wings of butterfly cards

The Butterfly Effect is a way to spread kindness here at Duffield.

Three times a year, each student gets two paper butterflies to write a kind message on, such as “turn your frown upside down,” or any other message you can think of to brighten someone’s day. Once they are all collected, they get distributed to local businesses, such as a pizza place, a pharmacy and a bakery. Each store places a butterfly on either the bag or box for each customer.

The goal of this project is to spread kindness, one butterfly at a time, and encourage the students to make someone’s day brighter with a note, a smile or a kind word.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma