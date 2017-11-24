I tried out the Cabbage Patch Kids Little Sprouts Cabbage Academy Playset. This is a little school for your Little Sprouts characters. There is a space for class and a space for recess. There is a part that has little lockers that open. You can play school with all your little characters. The set comes with one Little Sprouts character, but you can also buy extra sets with more characters and accessories.

This set is so cute! It was really fun to play with because you can act out different stories with the Little Sprouts characters.

Ages: 7 and older, there are some small parts.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5