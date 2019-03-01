TODAY'S PAPER
Chipotle and Taco Bell are top selections for lunch in LI class survey

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Vivian O’Brien and Marlo Pepe Kidsday Reporters
Do you think school lunches would be better at your school if a fast-food company ran the cafeteria?

We did a survey with the sixth grade, asking: If you could pick any fast-food place for your school cafeteria, what would you pick? We gave options of fast-food places and a space if they wanted to name a fast-food place that we didn’t include on our survey. Here are our results:

Chipotle: 16

Taco Bell: 14

Wendy’s: 8

Five Guys: 8

Subway: 8

McDonalds: 6

Burger King: 5

KFC: 4

Sonic: 1

As you can see, if we could have a fast-food restaurant provide lunch, Chipotle and Taco Bell were the two favorites. We interviewed six kids about their answers. Four of the kids who answered Chipotle said they chose this one because they liked Mexican food or the food there was fresh. One person said that she loves the milkshakes at Five Guys and that they make her happy. Another person said that they like the sandwiches at Subway.

We think that if we had one company too long, kids would get tired of the same food all the time.

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School

