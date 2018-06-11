I was the lucky one to take home the CakePop Cuties (cakepopcuties.com)! They are really cute squishy toys that you can collect. They are all unique in their own way.

My favorite is the brown dog. They come in little cake pops. They also come with a little charm. They are really adorable, and I hope you start collecting these cute squishy CakePops, too. I even like their names, such as Catsy Cone, Confetti Yeti, Sealpop and Chocochip-Cubbie.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park